Here’s The First Look Inside Vancouver’s Waterfront Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

After having to be absent for a year, this holiday event is back and guests were there for it all.

Opening day was on Saturday November 13, and although it was raining, ticketholders lined up in anticipation of this beloved holiday event.

The Vancouver Christmas Market opened its doors to those ready to enjoy festive eats, warm mulled wine and hot chocolate, and rejoice at the sight of lines of holiday vendors.

The traditional German themed market did not disappoint and brought cheer throughout Jack Poole Plaza. We are taking a closer look at the fun inside.

A Closer Look At This Year’s Vancouver Christmas Market

Fans lined up on opening day anxious to get inside. Despite rain and wind, people could not wait to experience the joy of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silvia (@white29_st)

There truly is so much fun to be had, and it has a way of igniting that holiday spirit that people have been longing for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by haruka (@__hrk416)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tee Live (@teelivefitness)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Burns (@meowthekittykat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jomi Mathew (@van_voyageur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Date Night BC (@datenightbc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILY KILBEY (@lifemeetsworldofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMIN (@hrominh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Sc (@itskatiegirl11)

Let’s not forget the abundance of treats to enjoy while there. You can check out the full list of food vendors at this year’s market here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by y • v • r eats 🍴🍣 (@bonappeteats_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley’s Food Blog 👒 (@ashyfoodblog)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Those Pretzels (@thosepretzels)

