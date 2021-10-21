Fireworks Are Illegal in Vancouver But You Can Still Buy Them At These Local Shops

Regardless of regulations, many people still associate Halloween with fireworks.

However in Vancouver and many Metro Vancouver suburbs, it is actually against the bylaw to have fireworks. Normally there is an exception between October 24 and November 1, but last year (2020) was said to be the final year for Halloween fireworks to be used or sold for many cities.

That being said, vendors can still obtain a city permit to sell fireworks between October 25 and October 31, and people buying/using the fireworks can also obtain a permit.

If you are one of those people opting to buy fireworks, a number of vendors are still available and popping up in the next week.

Here is a list of confirmed businesses that are still selling fireworks in Metro Vancouver. Please note that many of these are online sales with curbside pick-up or delivery options.

Fireworks for Sale in Metro Vancouver

Big Rig Fireworks

There are a number of locations opening this week. The company is asking people to pre-order and do curbside pick-up. There is one confirmed location in North Vancouver, but there should be more showing up this week, including one in Squamish, Abbotsford and possibly one more in Metro Vancouver.

You can check out their updates online at their website or at their location in North Vancouver at 105 Takaya Place.

Elmers Fireworks

This location is in Pitt Meadows. Customers are encouraged to order online on their website or you can pre-order and do curbside pick-up. The physical storefront will only be open on Halloween day. It is located at 11190 Bonson Road, Pitt Meadows.

Phatboy Fireworks

Customers can shop online 24/7 as the store is primarily accepting website orders only. Although there is no physical store, there is a physical pick-up location available in Surrey. Customers can contact the vendor directly to get more information.

Showtime Fireworks

This company is providing “Vancouver Only” stock for the Metro Vancouver area. Customers are being asked or order online and there is a 2-5 day delivery service that will bring the goods to your location. There is no physical storefront. The items per location can only be found on their website online.

If you’re longing for a light show this Halloween, be sure to check your locations bylaws and be safe. Note that fireworks can only be set off on October 31.

