Craving authentic Filipino food in the city? You’re in luck. Check out these must-try Filipino spots in and around Vancouver to get your fix.

Best Filipino Restaurants In Metro Vancouver

Kulinarya Filipino Eatery

Find this gem in both Vancouver (1134 Commercial Drive) and Coquitlam (114-2922 Glen Drive). Try their Crispy Pata (deep fried pork), sizzling Tofu Sisig (crispy tofu with vinegar, soy sauce, onion and chilis) and Kare-kare (beef, tripe and vegetables in a peanut sauce).

Hapag Ihaw-Ihaw Restaurant

Sample a variety of traditional Filipino comfort dishes at this spot. Their menu includes Lumpiang Shanghai (deep fried pork spring rolls), Pork BBQ Skewers and Miki (wheat noodles sauteed with pork, shrimp and vegetables). Find them at 5432 Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

Klasik Inasal and Noodle Express

Check out this joint with delicious and affordable Filipino eats. Order their Deep Fried Mackerel, Pancit Canton (stir fried noodles with rice and shrimp), Pork Adobo or Filipino-style spaghetti. They’re located at 650 East Broadway in Vancouver.

Plato Filipino

Satisfy your craving at this eatery with a plethora of delicious items up for grabs. Their menu includes Crispy Lugaw, Lechon Kawali (deep fried pork belly) and Sisig Fish. Save room for dessert though, they have Turon (deep fried banana rolls) and Leche Flan (Soft Caramel Custard). Find them at 5175 Joyce Street in Vancouver.

Little Ongpin Restaurant

The food at this restaurant will definitely hit the spot. Order up some of their signature Chicken Adobo, Beef Salpicao, Adobong Manok or Chop Suey over rice. They’re located at 4093 No. 5 Road in Richmond.

Quik Bite

For a fast and easy option—head to this Filipino-inspired spot. They have Chicken BBQ, Lumpia (spring rolls), Pancit Palabok, Empanadas and Puto (rice cakes). You can find them at 5236 Rumble Street in Burnaby.

