This BC Airbnb Is a Quaint Farm Getaway and Your Neighbours are Llamas

Escape the city to discover a quaint getaway where llamas will be your closest neighbours.

This idyllic farm stay is everything you didn’t even know you needed. It’s nestled in the charming area of Falkland, which is a small community in the North Okanagan region in between Vernon and Kamloops.

The cozy Airbnb can sleep up to three guests, with one bedroom (two beds) and a bathroom.

It has a plethora of amenities, including WiFi, an indoor fireplace, comfortable bedding and all the kitchen appliances to make it feel like your home away from home.

While on site, you’ll be able to see the farm’s llamas up close and personal. These fuzzy animals are affectionate, and you can experience petting and feeding them.

Keep in mind, the farm stay is also pet-friendly, so you can bring along your own four-legged BFF to enjoy this unique visit with you.

Cozy Cabin with the Llamas

Where: The small community of Falkland is located in the North Okanagan region in between Vernon and Kamloops

Cost: Approximately $125 per night, with a two-night minimum stay

Booking: Available on Airbnb

