A Medieval Fantasy Themed Inn is being Built An Hour From Vancouver

Make your staycation more interesting by entering into a fairytale.

The Hazelnut Inn is currently being constructed in Yarrow, BC, and it is giving amazing medieval fantasy vibes with these beautiful and majestic set of suites.

Each suite has its own theme with detailed settings and whimsical decors. It’s a perfect place for a photoshoot to celebrate honeymoons, anniversaries or any special occasion.

RELATED: One of Vancouver’s Latest Airbnb Venues is Actually a Party Castle

The suites are all fitted with king-sized beds and each adorned in castle or medieval-like architecture. Built by Imagination Corporation, the Hazelnut Inn is a truly spectacular boutique hotel.

The North Star Suite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelnut Inn (@thehazelnutinn)



Designed to mimic “captain’s quarters of an ancient sailing vessel”, this suite gives you explorer vibes. There will be a soaker tub for two, a ship-shaped bed, lush private garden, and plenty of whimsical artifacts.

Under Hill Suite

Located on the ground level, this suite is being built to feel like an underground home, to give you “burrow” feels. There will be a private garden, soaker tub and a dreamy atmosphere that will feel like a relaxing escape from everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelnut Inn (@thehazelnutinn)

Copper Crown Suite

This is the “luxury” manor, that truly looks and feels like a castle. Stay in the tower, soak in the tub, curl up to the fireplace or enjoy the private ornamental garden in this suite. This suite has all the elements of a romantic stay for a royal couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelnut Inn (@thehazelnutinn)

There’s no anticipated opening date as of yet. However, the company is encouraging to follow the building of the Inn on their social media. As well, you can sign up to their mailing list to get notified of when they are accepting bookings.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.