Best Fall Weekend Getaways To Experience With Your Family

Escape the city and enjoy a weekend staycation that will entice the whole family this fall.

From a quick jaunt to the island to a scenic trek along the Sea to Sky highway, these beautiful destinations have something for everyone.

RELATED: The Best Fall Day Trips 3 Hours From Vancouver Or Less

Family Getaways In BC

Revelstoke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Enchanted Forest (@theenchantedforestbc)

Take the family on a road trip through the Okanagan to Revelstoke. The region is home to a variety of family friendly activities like the Enchanted Forest, which is even more magical in the fall. The lush trail is out of a fairytale as it’s filled with storybook characters and is a popular attraction for kids and all those young at heart. Other must-visit outdoor spots include the Giant Cedars Boardwalk Trail and Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Harrison Hot Springs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Hydes (@kristenhydes)

At just 1.5 hours away from Vancouver, Harrison Hot Springs is always a good idea for a weekend getaway. It’s also an idyllic spot to visit with the family during the crisp and cool fall months. There’s plenty of fun activities to do in the area for every age. Go for a stroll along the main strip of the village to explore all the boutique shops, go for lunch and take in all the carved face masks that are placed on the trees of the Spirit Trail.

Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adventure Group Whistler (@tagwhistler)

Take off to Whistler to soak up all the sights there are to see along the scenic hour-and-a-half drive. Autumn is the perfect time to visit the mountain town as it’s much less busy in the off season and the village is filled with all the beautiful fall colours. Families can go ziplining, horseback riding or take a bear viewing tour, where they can watch black bears in their natural habitat from the comfort of a 4×4 vehicle.

Parksville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kai.yeung.00)

Make some memories with the fam jam with a short but sweet trip to Parksville, which is just outside of Nanaimo. It’s a great destination for the family, with lots to do in the area. Stay at the breathtaking Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort, which is a destination all in itself. It’s also super close to the quaint community of Coombs, which is home to the iconic Coombs Old Country Market. The market features several specialty foods, unique gift items and it even has goats hanging out on the roof.

Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautigurlz Designs (@beautigurlzdesigns)

Visit the capital city to discover a bunch of family friendly activities in the area. Check out the Victoria Bug Zoo, the Victoria Butterfly Gardens or the awe-inspiring Butchart Gardens. Book a night or two at Hotel Zed for a unique stay that you and your family won’t soon forget. The bright and funky accommodation features an indoor pool with a “zedinator” waterslide, an arcade and free bike rentals right on-site.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.