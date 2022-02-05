Is the lack of post-holiday festivities giving you the winter blues? Sounds like it’s time to get away for a Whistler adventure. Metro Vancouver’s proximity to the mountain town comes in handy this time of year, when the charming destination transforms into a winter wonderland all season long.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new family activities, a spa getaway, or adrenaline-pumping winter activities, everything you need is a road trip away.

Explore, reset, and recharge with a weekend escape that will have the kids saying it was the best trip ever.

Family-Friendly Whistler Adventure

Vallea Lumina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adventure Group Whistler (@tagwhistler)

Take the family on an evening walk through the lush forest of Cougar Mountain for Vallea Lumina. The immersive attraction features a series of special effects to discover along the way, including holograms that tell the stories of two long-ago hikers.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy this whimsical experience, making it a must when in Whistler. Be sure to wear some extra layers as it can get chilly along the trails at night. Cap off the evening by warming up at one of the campfires at the base camp at the start of the attraction, along with a cup of hot chocolate.

Peak 2 Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Musgrave (@delineated)

Taking a scenic ride on the Peak 2 Peak Gondola is a quintessential Whistler activity. That is, if you’re not afraid of heights. The gondola connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains and offers unsurpassed views of glaciers and coastal rainforest that you just wouldn’t be able to experience otherwise.

Whistler Tube Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph Mclaughlin (@stephjmclaughlin)

One thing is for sure, the kids will never say no to a day at the tube park. Check out Bubly Tube Park at Whistler Blackcomb for all your snow tubing and tobogganing needs. Feel the wind on your face as you cruise down the exhilarating tubing hills, that are perfect for not only the young, but the young at heart.

Superfly Ziplines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adventure Group Whistler (@tagwhistler)

Get a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings by going ziplining in the serene area of Cougar Mountain. Superfly Ziplines allows those adventurous enough to soar through the air in one of Whistler’s most beautiful settings.

The exhilarating journey allows two guests to ride side-by-side, each on their own cable, making it the perfect activity for families to do together.

The must-do excursion also includes multiple dual ziplines connected to each other by a network of trails and boardwalks.

Soak In An Outdoor Hot Tub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by istj-a (@cloud0is2)

For a more relaxing activity and to warm up after a day on the mountains, look no further. There are plenty of outdoor hot tubs to take advantage of in Whistler that will get you all warmed up and ready for whatever is next.

Check out the tubs at the Four Seasons, Nita Lake Lodge or the magical Scandinave Spa.

Escape Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Leslie (@dujohnleslie)

Get the family to put their thinking caps on by checking out an escape room during your time in Whistler. Escape Whistler has several themes to choose from, including a pirate ship, pinball machine, rabbit hole, underwater lair and a buried cabin. There will be some clues along the way, but will you be able to crack the code and escape in time?

Snowshoe Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adventure Group Whistler (@tagwhistler)

You don’t need to ski or snowboard to enjoy all the mountains have to offer in Whistler. Opt for snowshoes instead.

Snowshoeing is a fun and relatively easy way to explore the trails with the whole family. The Adventure Group offers several snowshoe tours that range from serene walks through old growth forests to vigorous treks through scenic backcountry trails.

One of the tours involves a ride in an open-air 4×4 vehicle to Rainbow Mountain, where participants can snowshoe through a breathtaking coastal rainforest.

The Core

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frederick Kroetsch (@frederick_kroetsch)

Do something active together by checking out The Core fitness centre in Whistler. It’s best known for its climbing gym and classes that help prepare people for the real thing. Their climbing classes offer something for every skill level, so it’s a great activity to learn and practice together as a family.

Family Après

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Zelter (@szelter)

Celebrate the magic of winter with Whistler’s iconic Family Après, which is held at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event includes live music, dancing, face painting, characters in costume, hula hooping and balloon animals. Of course, there’s lots of treats to dig into as well, like cookies, donuts and popcorn.

Whistler Olympic Plaza Rink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloha Whistler (@aloha_whistler)

Another great activity to do as a family is skating at the iconic outdoor rink at Whistler Olympic Plaza. It’s conveniently located right in the heart of the village, so you can grab a cup of hot chocolate afterwards.

If the weather isn’t cooperating, there’s also an indoor rink not too far away at the Meadow Park Sports Centre.

Ice Fishing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trout Country Fishing Guides (@troutcountry)

Experience a sport the kids will likely never forget by trying ice fishing while in Whistler. There are a number of guides that can take you to a nearby local lake and show you how it’s done.

The guide just drills into the ice and sets up a cozy shelter for you to stay warm while casting your line and hopefully reeling in a rainbow trout or two.

All in all, Whistler is an idyllic destination with lots to do for both parents and kids of any age. Plus, it’s just two hours away from Vancouver.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.