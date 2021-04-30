Family Feud Canada Wants You and Your Family To Audition For The Show

“Let’s play the Feud!” Yes, you may get to actually get to participate and play in the Family Feud game show.

How many of you watching at home have played along with the show and thought, “I could totally see my family doing so well there.” Well now is your chance to find out, as the show is taking auditions for the show up until August 31.

If you are not familiar, Family Feud Canada is broadcast on CBC and features Gerry Dee, comedian and star of Mr. D, as the host. The show has 2 competing families guessing the most common responses to survey-style questions.

How To Apply For Family Feud Canada

In order to apply for the show, families are being asked to send in a 3-5 minute audition video.

The video should include:

Each family member introducing themselves

Telling producers the hometown you are representing

Explain what makes their family unique, what brings them together, and why they would be great candidates.

A team should include:

5 family members

Each family member must be 18 years or older (as of May 1, 2021)

And they must all live permanently in Canada – be either a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have permission to work within Canada.

There are no in-person interviews, so auditions are done virtually until August 31. The actual show will start taping in Toronto in September, 2021.

Auditions are already underway, so if you want to showcase your family’s energy and enthusiasm you can start applying now. Get all the details on the CBC website.

