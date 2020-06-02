Family Feud Canada Is Returning And You Can Audition For It Now

Family Feud is returning to Canada for season two and you can now audition.

The popular game show aired its first Canadian season last year, where families from across the country competed.

RELATED: Army & Navy Is Hosting One Last Shoe Sale Before They Close For Good

Due to the pandemic, the show can’t accept in-person auditions, but you can send in a video online.

To apply, you have to bring a family of five, where everyone is over 18 years old. However, if you can’t all be together for the video, CBC said you can get creative with social distancing videos.

To get accepted, the show recommends acting “quirky,” and “energetic.” And if you have any silly traditions within the family, now is the time to show them off, as well as any coordinated outfits.

Auditions take place until August, with filming hopefully starting by September.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.