Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim Now Has Its Own Patio Pop-Up

The Fairmont Pacific Rim just unveiled a brand new patio pop-up concept, just in time for summer.

Now you can soak up the sun and dig into a delicious meal at the hotel’s front plaza (with social distancing measures in place of course).

It features an epic menu filled with BBQ creations courtesy of the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s executive chef Damon Campbell. It has everything from burgers and sandwiches to poke bowls and desserts.

As for drinks, there’s a wide variety of local craft beer options, cocktails and wine. To further add to the experience, there will also be live music.

Food and drink tickets can be purchased (contactless) upon entry. The patio is weather dependent, so make sure to check their Instagram page before visiting.

It’s open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Pop-up patio at Fairmont Pacific Rim

When: Open Canada Day and then Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays throughout summer

Where: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

