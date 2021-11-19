Dig Into A Boozy 3-Course Brunch For Just $25 At This Vancouver Eatery

Brunch is calling and you must go.

There is no better way of starting the morning than spending it with some of your favorite people over a delicious meal. If you’re looking for a cool place to check out this week, look no further.

Fable Kitchen has just launched an epic weekend brunch spread that will definitely brighten your morning.

For just $25 per person, the Prohibition Brunch includes the following:

Choice of coffee or tea

Choice of beverage (mimosa, Caesar, beer, cocktail, mocktail, OJ, GF juice, smoothie)

Fresh baked scone or muffin to start

Choice of entree from the menu or choose from featured benny/chef’s feature

End the meal with a cookie or the treat of the day

The special is available Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fable Kitchen also has a new weekday brunch menu, which is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new brunch menu includes Fable Kitchen classics like the Fable Scrambler (served in a mason jar), which comes with scrambled eggs topped with parm foam, toasted challah and breakfast potatoes.

Other must-try menu items include their squash benny, pulled pork Johnny cakes, vegan bowl, French toast and lemon meringue parfait.

Reservations are highly recommended.

Fable Kitchen

Location: 1944 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

