Everywhere You Can Spot Cherry Blossoms In Metro Vancouver Right Now

A sure sign of Spring is when you can look outside and spot cherry blossoms in Metro Vancouver. From Langley to North Vancouver, you’ll see these beautiful pink flowers beginning to bloom and delighting pedestrians.
Although it was off to a slow season, cherry blossoms are now everywhere in the lower mainland. Right now is the best time to see these beautiful blooms before they start disappearing.
For those looking to explore, here’s some great places where you can spot Cherry Blossoms in the lower mainland right now. If you don’t want to travel too far, you can also check out a map with locations near you.
Vancouver
- David Lam Park
- Vancouver City Hall
- Queen Elizabeth Park
- Stanley Park
- VanDusen Botanical Garden
- Art Phillips Park – Burrard Skytrain Station
- Chilco Mini-Park
- Nitobe Memorial Garden
- Lower Mall UBC
- Regent College
- West 22nd Ave
- Vanier Park
- Kits Beach
- Granville Island
- Museum of Vancouver
- East 10th & 11th Ave. between Fraser and Clarke
- Graveley St. between Lillooet and Windermere – Renfrew
- Arbutus Ridge
- McSpadden Park – Grandview-Woodland
- 15th Ave. and Sophia St. – Mount Pleasant
- Marguerite St. from King Edward to 28th Ave. – Shaughnessy
- Clive Ave. from Spencer to McHardy St. – Renfrew-Collingwood
- North side of 39th Ave. – Dunbar-Southlands
North Vancouver
- Esplanade and Rogers Ave.
- 4th and Chesterfield
- Entrance to Canadian International College
- Mount Seymour Parkway between Riverside Drive and Browning Place
- East 23th Street at St. Georges Ave.
- South side of Tempe Crescent
- Munday Place and East 26th St. – Tempe Knoll
Richmond
- Larry Berg Flight Path Park
- Steveston
- Richmond Nature Park
- Grant McConachie Way
- Minoru Park
- Middle Arm Dyke Trail on No. 1 Road between River Road and Westminster Highway
- Riverport Sports and Entertainment Complex
New Westminster
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- Queen’s Park
- New West Quay
- Hastings St. by Albert Cressent Park
- Moody Park
- Tipperary Park
- 7th Ave. between 4th and 5th St.
Burnaby
- Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre
- Burnaby Mountain Park
- Maddison Centre Park
- Deer Lake Park
- Robert Burnaby Park
- Metrotown
- Central Park
- BCIT
- Bonsor Recreation Complex
- Burnaby Hospital
- Brentwood Town Centre
- Capitol Hill
- Westridge Park
- SFU near Academic Quadrangle
Surrey
- King George Hub
- Nico-Wynd Golf Course
- Bear Creek Park
- Hjorth Road Park
- Crescent Park
- Maple Park Inner Streets – 86A Ave., 86B Ave. and 151A St.
- 101 and 102 Avenue & 158 Street
- 102B Ave. and 158 St.
- 121 St. near Forest Ridge
- 120 St. from the south corner of 62 Ave.
- 158 St. and 102 Ave.
- Nico-Wynd Golf Course – 3601 Nicowynd Place
- 141 St. south from 28 Ave.
- 144 St. south from 20 Ave.
- 161B St. at 14 Ave.
- 11A Ave. at 163 St.
- Cul de sac on east side of 128 St. near 18 Ave.
- 18A Ave. near Amble Green Drive
- Cul de sac at 131 St. near 19A Ave.
Tri-Cities
Coquitlam
- Runnel Drive east of Lansdowne.
- Northwest corner of Percy Perry Stadium
- Ungless Way and Newport Drive
- Como Lake Park
Port Moody
- Newport Village
- Port Moody City Hall & Eagle Ridge Hospital
- St John’s Street by Moody Elementary
Port Coquitlam
- Shaughnessy St. and McAllister Ave.
- Veterans Park
- Robert Hope Outdoor Pool
- Leigh Square
- Meridian Village
White Rock
- White Rock Public library
- 1024 – 160a Street
Delta
- BC Ferries Tsawwassen Terminal
- 11222 – 11238 64A Ave.
- 11245 84 Ave.
Ladner
- 4753 River Road West
- 5261 Ladner Trunk Road
- 16172 11 Ave.
- 16168 – 16188 11B Ave.
- 16251 – 16267 11A Ave.
Langley
- 193B St. between 62 Ave. and 64 Ave.
- Walnut Grove Drive between Walnut Grove Senior Secondary and 88 Ave.
- Willowbrook Shopping Centre
- 26444 32 Ave.
- 20728 Willoughby Town Centre Drive
- 56th Ave. and Eastleigh Crescent
- 24330 Fraser Highway
- 9095 Glover Road
- 21980 – 22028 16 Ave.
- 4037 200 St.
- 48 Ave. and 219 St.
- 24330 Fraser Highway
To learn more about Vancouver’s Cherry Blossom season and events, check out our Cherry Blossom page.
