604 Now
Travel & Outdoors

Everywhere You Can Spot Cherry Blossoms In Metro Vancouver Right Now

By

Add to Bucket List

Photo: @gar.field.w / Instagram

A sure sign of Spring is when you can look outside and spot cherry blossoms in Metro Vancouver. From Langley to North Vancouver, you’ll see these beautiful pink flowers beginning to bloom and delighting pedestrians.

Although it was off to a slow season, cherry blossoms are now everywhere in the lower mainland. Right now is the best time to see these beautiful blooms before they start disappearing.

For those looking to explore, here’s some great places where you can spot Cherry Blossoms in the lower mainland right now. If you don’t want to travel too far, you can also check out a map with locations near you.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Turning Pink; Here’s The Best Spots Bursting With Cherry Blossoms

Vancouver

  • David Lam Park
  • Vancouver City Hall
  • Queen Elizabeth Park
  • Stanley Park
  • VanDusen Botanical Garden
  • Art Phillips Park – Burrard Skytrain Station
  • Chilco Mini-Park
  • Nitobe Memorial Garden
  • Lower Mall UBC
  • Regent College
  • West 22nd Ave
  • Vanier Park
  • Kits Beach
  • Granville Island
  • Museum of Vancouver
  • East 10th & 11th Ave. between Fraser and Clarke
  • Graveley St. between Lillooet and Windermere – Renfrew
  • Arbutus Ridge
  • McSpadden Park – Grandview-Woodland
  • 15th Ave. and Sophia St. – Mount Pleasant
  • Marguerite St. from King Edward to 28th Ave. – Shaughnessy
  • Clive Ave. from Spencer to McHardy St. – Renfrew-Collingwood
  • North side of 39th Ave. – Dunbar-Southlands

North Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @btwn.visuals

  • Esplanade and Rogers Ave.
  • 4th and Chesterfield
  • Entrance to Canadian International College
  • Mount Seymour Parkway between Riverside Drive and Browning Place
  • East 23th Street at St. Georges Ave.
  • South side of Tempe Crescent
  • Munday Place and East 26th St. – Tempe Knoll

Richmond

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Garfield Wang (@gar.field.w)

  • Steveston
  • Richmond Nature Park
  • Grant McConachie Way
  • Larry Berg Flight Path Park
  • Minoru Park
  • Middle Arm Dyke Trail on No. 1 Road between River Road and Westminster Highway
  • Riverport Sports and Entertainment Complex

New Westminster

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sha Wang (@verawow617)

  • Japanese Friendship Garden
  • Queen’s Park
  • New West Quay
  • Hastings St. by Albert Cressent Park
  • Moody Park
  • Tipperary Park
  • 7th Ave. between 4th and 5th St.

Burnaby

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maki Inoda (@maki_inoda2022)

  • Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre
  • Burnaby Mountain Park
  • Maddison Centre Park
  • Deer Lake Park
  • Robert Burnaby Park
  • Metrotown
  • Central Park
  • BCIT
  • Bonsor Recreation Complex
  • Burnaby Hospital
  • Brentwood Town Centre
  • Capitol Hill
  • Westridge Park
  • SFU near Academic Quadrangle

Surrey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srinivas Raghavan (@infinitegrids)

  • King George Hub
  • Nico-Wynd Golf Course
  • Bear Creek Park
  • Hjorth Road Park
  • Crescent Park
  • Maple Park Inner Streets – 86A Ave., 86B Ave. and 151A St.
  • 101 and 102 Avenue &  158 Street
  • 102B Ave. and 158 St.
  • 121 St. near Forest Ridge
  • 120 St. from the south corner of 62 Ave.
  • 158 St. and 102 Ave.
  • Nico-Wynd Golf Course – 3601 Nicowynd Place
  • 141 St. south from 28 Ave.
  • 144 St. south from 20 Ave.
  • 161B St. at 14 Ave.
  • 11A Ave. at 163 St.
  • Cul de sac on east side of 128 St. near 18 Ave.
  • 18A Ave. near Amble Green Drive
  • Cul de sac at 131 St. near 19A Ave.

Tri-Cities

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tongtong Zhai (@tongtong.zhai)

Coquitlam

  • Runnel Drive east of Lansdowne.
  • Northwest corner of Percy Perry Stadium
  • Ungless Way and Newport Drive
  • Como Lake Park

Port Moody

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie R (@jaxserose)

  • Newport Village
  • Port Moody City Hall & Eagle Ridge Hospital
  • St John’s Street by Moody Elementary

Port Coquitlam

  • Shaughnessy St. and McAllister Ave.
  • Veterans Park
  • Robert Hope Outdoor Pool
  • Leigh Square
  • Meridian Village

White Rock

  • White Rock Public library
  • 1024 – 160a Street

Delta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kit Grauer (@kitgrauer)

  • BC Ferries Tsawwassen Terminal
  • 11222 – 11238 64A Ave.
  • 11245 84 Ave.

Ladner

  • 4753 River Road West
  • 5261 Ladner Trunk Road
  • 16172 11 Ave.
  • 16168 – 16188 11B Ave.
  • 16251 – 16267 11A Ave.

Langley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winona Pinovo (@winonita78)

  • 193B St. between 62 Ave. and 64 Ave.
  • Walnut Grove Drive between Walnut Grove Senior Secondary and 88 Ave.
  • Willowbrook Shopping Centre
  • 26444 32 Ave.
  • 20728 Willoughby Town Centre Drive
  • 56th Ave. and Eastleigh Crescent
  • 24330 Fraser Highway
  • 9095 Glover Road
  • 21980 – 22028 16 Ave.
  • 4037 200 St.
  • 48 Ave. and 219 St.
  • 24330 Fraser Highway

To learn more about Vancouver’s Cherry Blossom season and events, check out our Cherry Blossom page.

You Might Also Like

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Chilliwack Tulip Festival 2023
Abbotsford tulip festival

Abbotsford's Lakeland Flowers Tulip Festival

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider