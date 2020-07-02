Here’s Everything You Can Do Across Metro Vancouver This Weekend

Although it may not seem like it today, warmer weather is on its way, so you can get out and enjoy some of what Vancouver has to offer this weekend.

B.C. recently entered Phase 3 of its restart plan, so there will be more open now than what’s been available since the pandemic began.

So, with a facemask and hand sanitizer on hand, here’s 12 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting events across Metro Vancouver this year and Burnaby is no exception. The Brentwood Great Takeout series will feature food from several vendors, like REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ and Donairs Irvine.

When: Every second Sunday of the month until September 26th

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue

Although it’s been closed since March, the Vancouver Aquarium open up to the public again. This weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Open now

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Summer is officially here and thankfully that means the water parks are opening as well. Both Cultus Lake Water Park and Big Splash are allowing guests to return, but at a 35% capacity.

When: Open now until September 7th

Where: Cultus Lake Water Park: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC / Big Splash: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Bringing together fine art photography and commercial advertising, The Polygon Gallery is a colourful travelling exhibition. This group exhibit features more than 100 enticing images of food that tells the history of photography.

When: Now until August 23, 2020

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

Cineplex theatres are reopening across the country, with eight locations set to open in B.C. this weekend. And as a welcome back, tickets will be just five dollars.

When: Friday, July 3rd

Where: Select locations

Shop over 25 artisans in a safe environment that will adhere to all COVID-19 health guidelines. Two food trucks will also be on-site.

When: July 4, 11am – 4pm

Where: Tipperary Park, New Westminster

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction is reopening to the public. People will be able to return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th, 9 am-6 pm

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened to the public in May, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

After months of being closed, the White Rock pier has reopened to the public, along with the Promenade, so you can enjoy waterfront views once again.

When: Reopened Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Where: 15322 White Rock Promenade

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back in a new way. The Canucks are turning the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Shop at a Local Farmers Market

Multiple farmers markets have reopened across Vancouver. This weekend’s lineup includes: Kitsilano Farmers Market, Mount Pleasant Farmers Market, Trout Lake Farmers Market, West End Farmers Market and Riley Park Farmers Market.

Nightlife

A couple night clubs have reopened on Granville with a new look. Both Studio Lounge and Cabana Lounge are open with table and limited bar service. Dance floors remain closed.

Or if you’d rather stay at home this weekend, you can catch up on 20 films from Studio Ghibli on Netflix Canada this week.

For other virtual things to check out in Vancouver, head to our Events section.