Here’s Everything You Can Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

We’re already arrived at the second weekend August, so it’s time to get out and enjoy. From swimming to outdoor movies and museums, there’s lots to do in the city.

So, while keeping safety measures in mind, here’s 15 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

Burnaby’s outdoor museum recently reopened, so you can return to the 1920’s. Burnaby Village Museum’s carousel will remain closed, however, but of course there’s plenty more to do.

When: Now open, 11 am-4:30 pm

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

While many events are off-limits this summer, you can still visit Twilight Drive-In Theatre. Located in Langley, you can catch many films this weekend, including Despicable Me 2 and Fast & Furious 6 this Friday. On Saturday, you can catch Space Jam and Matrix.

When: Times vary

Where: 260th Street & Fraser Highway

If you’re looking for something different to do with the kids this weekend, check out Pirate Adventures. Here, you can board a pirate ship and set sail near Granville Island, all while enjoying an interactive theatre show.

When: Weekends, from 11 am-7:45 pm

Where: 1820 Mast Tower Road, Vancouver

Support The Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is open to the public once more. So this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Open now

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Made In Vancouver Market at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport

To provide a spotlight for small businesses, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport is hosting Made in Vancouver market. Here, you’ll be able to peruse local vendors with products ranging from chocolate truffles to handmade specialty soaps.

When: 11 am-7 pm, August 7- 8th

Where: 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond at the Luxury Piazza (located in the middle of the centre, near Ted Baker and Kate Spade)

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public in June. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

While trips must stick to B.C. spots, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. You just have to plan your visit to Flyover Canada ahead of time with a booking.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

Enjoy the beauty of hundreds of flowers near Cultus Lake this summer, with this two-month long festival. For just $5 a person, who can say no?

When: Now until Sunday September 20th, 2020

Where: Cultus Lake – 4215 Wilson Road, Yarrow

VanDusen Botanical Garden is open to the public, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

The Brentwood Great Takeout is happening every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm. Here, you can choose from some of the best food trucks, including REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.

When: Every weekend until September 26th.

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue

The Vancouver Canucks are welcoming fans back through food, this summer. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

With safety precautions in place, Playland has fully reopened the majority of its rides and attractions for families. There are safety measures in place and patrons will get “fun” masks to wear while they enjoy the rides.

When: Friday-Sundays during two time slots. From 10:30 am-2:30 pm or 3:30 pm-7:30 pm

Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park are both open for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

For something different this weekend, you can cool off at Big Splash Water Park. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Four of Vancouver’s pools are now open to the public—with safety measures in place. Just remember to book your 90-minute slot ahead of time.

When: Book a time online

Where: Kitsilano, Maple Grove, Second Beach and New Brighton pools

For other things to check out in Vancouver this weekend, head to our Events section.