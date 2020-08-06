Here’s Everything You Can Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

Dana Bowen | August 6, 2020
Travel & Outdoors
Vancouver Events B.C. Day
Photo: @memoriasabordo / Instagram

We’re already arrived at the second weekend August, so it’s time to get out and enjoy. From swimming to outdoor movies and museums, there’s lots to do in the city.

So, while keeping safety measures in mind, here’s 15 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

Visit Burnaby Village Museum

Burnaby’s outdoor museum recently reopened, so you can return to the 1920’s. Burnaby Village Museum’s carousel will remain closed, however, but of course there’s plenty more to do.

  • When: Now open, 11 am-4:30 pm
  • Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Twilight Drive-In Theatre

While many events are off-limits this summer, you can still visit Twilight Drive-In Theatre. Located in Langley, you can catch many films this weekend, including Despicable Me 2 and Fast & Furious 6 this Friday. On Saturday, you can catch Space Jam and Matrix.

  • When: Times vary
  • Where: 260th Street & Fraser Highway

Sail The High Seas

Photo: @granvillepirates / Instagram

If you’re looking for something different to do with the kids this weekend, check out Pirate Adventures. Here, you can board a pirate ship and set sail near Granville Island, all while enjoying an interactive theatre show.

  • When: Weekends, from 11 am-7:45 pm
  • Where: 1820 Mast Tower Road, Vancouver

Support The Vancouver Aquarium 

The Vancouver Aquarium is open to the public once more. So this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

  • When: Open now
  • Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Made In Vancouver Market at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport

Richmond

Photo: Ann Hung / Flickr

To provide a spotlight for small businesses, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport is hosting Made in Vancouver market. Here, you’ll be able to peruse local vendors with products ranging from chocolate truffles to handmade specialty soaps.

  • When: 11 am-7 pm, August 7- 8th
  • Where: 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond at the Luxury Piazza (located in the middle of the centre, near Ted Baker and Kate Spade)

Cross The Capilano Suspension Bridge

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public in June. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

  • When: Now until October 12th
  • Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

Flyover Canada

While trips must stick to B.C. spots, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. You just have to plan your visit to Flyover Canada ahead of time with a booking.

  • When: Book a time
  • Where: 201-999 Canada Place

Cultus Lake Flower Festival

Photo: cultuslakeflowerfest / Instagram

Enjoy the beauty of hundreds of flowers near Cultus Lake this summer, with this two-month long festival. For just $5 a person, who can say no?

  • When: Now until Sunday September 20th, 2020
  • Where: Cultus Lake – 4215 Wilson Road, Yarrow

Walk Through The VanDusen Botanical Garden

VanDusen Botanical Garden is open to the public, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only. 

  • When: Book a time
  • Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Eat Out At The Brentwood Great Takeout

The Brentwood Great Takeout is happening every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm. Here, you can choose from some of the best food trucks, including REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.

  • When: Every weekend until September 26th.
  • Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue

Canucks Drive-Thru

The Vancouver Canucks are welcoming fans back through food, this summer. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

  • When: Wednesday to Sunday
  • Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Soar Throw The Air at Playland

pne playland summer

Photo: PNE

With safety precautions in place, Playland has fully reopened the majority of its rides and attractions for families. There are safety measures in place and patrons will get “fun” masks to wear while they enjoy the rides.

  • When: Friday-Sundays during two time slots. From 10:30 am-2:30 pm or 3:30 pm-7:30 pm
  • Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St

Enjoy The Sun at Cultus Water Park & Adventure Park

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park are both open for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.

  • When: Now until September 7th
  • Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Take a Dip at Big Splash Water Park

For something different this weekend, you can cool off at Big Splash Water Park. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy.

  • When: Now until September 7th
  • Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Head To The Pools

Photo: Colin Knowles / Flickr

Four of Vancouver’s pools are now open to the public—with safety measures in place. Just remember to book your 90-minute slot ahead of time.

  • When: Book a time online
  • Where: Kitsilano, Maple Grove, Second Beach and New Brighton pools

