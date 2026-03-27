To be OR not to be? We choose “Or.” The unexpected! The surprising!

On April 15th-18th, you are invited to celebrate the world premiere of 6-8 original 10-minute plays written, dramaturged, directed, and acted by local Vancouver artists. Laugh, cry, REACT! Show the artists that you’re there!

The Or Festival is all about community, celebrating diversity, and experimentation. Expect innovative storytelling and a warm atmosphere filled with real human connection and creation. This is a place where everyone is welcome to be part of a beautifully diverse community, whether you’re there as an artist or audience memeber.

Get your tickets today to secure your seat at the Or Festival!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 15 – 18, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Arts Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Or Festival at the Jericho Arts Centre