ZWILLING’s First Vancouver Warehouse Sale To Offer BIG Deals
Get ready for a culinary shopping extravaganza like no other as ZWILLING brings its renowned Warehouse Sale to Vancouver for the very first time this Black Friday! With discounts of up to a whopping 85% off, this is a sale bargain hunters won’t want to miss.
ZWILLING Vancouver Warehouse 2023
The warehouse sale will offer an extensive inventory clearance featuring all your favorite ZWILLING brands, including ZWILLING, Staub, Miyabi, Demeyere, Ballarini, Henckels, and Tweezerman.
You’ll find an incredible selection of kitchen essentials and more, all at prices slashed by up to 85% off. This includes:
- Kitchen Knives
- Cookware
- Small Kitchen Appliances
- Glassware
- Beauty Products
- And much more!
When and Where:
Dates: November 22-26, 2023
Opening Hours:
- Wednesday, November 22nd: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Thursday, November 23rd: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Friday, November 24th: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Saturday, November 25th: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Sunday, November 26th: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Location: 999 Canada Place – East Exhibition Hall C – East Building (here’s instructions on how to get there).
A friendly reminder: Please bring your own bags, but don’t worry if you forget, as there will be limited bags available for sale.
Admission is FREE, so grab a friend and head down to the Vancouver Convention Center for a shopping experience that’s bound to satisfy your inner chef.
ZWILLING, with a heritage dating back to 1731, is a renowned German cutlery and cookware manufacturer. Trusted by both professional chefs and home cooks worldwide, ZWILLING is celebrated for its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Now is your chance to bring a piece of culinary excellence into your own kitchen.
