ZWILLING Vancouver Warehouse Sale
Get ready for a culinary shopping extravaganza like no other as ZWILLING brings its renowned Warehouse Sale back to Vancouver this weekend.
ZWILLING, with a heritage dating back to 1731, is a renowned German cutlery and cookware manufacturer. Trusted by both professional chefs and home cooks worldwide, ZWILLING is celebrated for its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Now is your chance to bring a piece of culinary excellence into your own kitchen.
With discounts of up to a whopping 80% off, this is a sale bargain hunters won’t want to miss.
ZWILLING Vancouver Warehouse 2024
The warehouse sale will offer an extensive inventory clearance featuring all your favourite ZWILLING brands, including ZWILLING, Staub, Miyabi, Demeyere, Henckels, and Tweezerman.
You’ll find an incredible selection of kitchen essentials and more, all at prices slashed by up to 80% off. This includes:
- Kitchen Knives
- Cookware
- Small Kitchen Appliances
- Glassware
- Beauty Products
- And much more!
When and Where:
Dates: May 23-26, 2024
Opening Hours:
- Thursday, May 23rd: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday, May 24th: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday, May 25th: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Sunday, May 26th: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
A friendly reminder: Please bring your own bags, but don’t worry if you forget, as there will be limited bags available for sale.
Admission is FREE, so grab a friend and head down to the Vancouver Convention Center for a shopping experience that’s bound to satisfy your inner chef.
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Exhibit Hall a – West Building, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, V6C 0C3
