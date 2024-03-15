On March 21 X Martinez comes to Phil Lind Initiative speaker series at UBC – Pop Politics: Pop Culture and Political Life in the United States

The 2024 Phil Lind Initiative continues in March with a dynamic talk from X Martinez. He brings his insightful voice to the Phil Lind Initiative speaker series at UBC titled Pop Politics: Pop Culture and Political Life in the United States. Audience members can attend in person at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC or watch online via live stream.

About the Event

On March 21, climate activist and hip-hop artist with Indigenous Mexica roots X Martinez will take to the Phil Lind Initiative stage with a discussion moderated by author and co-director of UBC’s Centre for Climate Justice Naomi Klein.

Now 23 years old, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez (first name pronounced Shoe-Tez-Caht) has been on the frontlines of the climate and environmental movement since the young age of 6 and is widely recognized for his passionate and unwavering fight for climate justice. Named one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s “25 under 25” and one of Time Magazine’s “TIMES Next 100,” he has been involved as a plaintiff in multiple legal proceedings—calling out the U.S. government and giants of the fossil fuel industry for failing to take necessary action on climate change.

Xiuhtezcatl has spoken multiple times at the UN, addressing the General Assembly and has also spoken on panels with the likes of Bernie Sanders, Van Jones, Shailene Woodley, Bill McKibben, and Pharrell Williams.

Xiuhtezcatl is also an artist at his core, using his music as a yet another platform to share urgent messages of Indigenous solidarity and care for the planet. Collaborating with musicians including Atlanta rapper Raury and Grammy nominated musician and actor Jaden Smith, his quick-witted lyrics challenge systems of injustice to envision a better future.

Presented by the UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs in partnership with the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, the 2024 Phil Lind Initiative features five inspiring talks from: Jia Tolentino (January 25), Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste (February 15), Viet Thanh Nguyen (March 14), X Martinez (March 21), and Sasha Velour (April 18).

All events take place at 6:00pm at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at the UBC Vancouver campus (6265 Crescent Road). Livestreaming will be available for select events. Tickets are FREE (max 2 per order), registration required. Sold out events will offer a standby line outside the venue before showtime for any last-minute tickets that may become available. Full details: https://lindinitiative.ubc.ca/