Woofstock
Join us at Woofstock – the ultimate dog festival!
Get ready for a day filled with tail-wagging fun on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at Port Royal Park, located at 215 Salter Street, New Westminster.
This pawsome event is all about celebrating our furry friends and the joy they bring to our lives! Bring your four-legged pals and come enjoy a variety of activities and attractions.
From dog photo sessions to gourmet food for both pets and humans, there’s something for every pup and their pawrents. Watch family friendly performances and enter in our contests and giveaways!
Don’t miss out on this incredible event that celebrates our four-legged family members. Woofstock promises a day full of laughter, wagging tails, and endless fun.
Bring your furry friends, your family, and your friends’ dogs too – everyone is welcome!