White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier
The iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer.
Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands.
The TD Concerts at the Pier
This year, guests can expect a lineup of 5 shows. They will be taking place every Thursday night from July 6 to August 24, 2024. at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners.
Alex Nixon, the White Rock BIA Executive Director claims “the lineup for this year’s series is the best one yet! With national touring superstars, beloved local artists, and top-notch tribute acts, there’s something for everyone.”
Concerts at the Pier Headliners
- July 6 (West beach): Headliner – Lee Aaron | Opening Act – Caroline Christie
- July 13 (West Beach): Headliner – The Matinee | Opening Act -Tom & Kalissa Landa
- July 20 (East Beach): Headliner – Men Without Hats | Opening Act: Ben Dunnill Band
- August 17 (Memorial Park): Headliner – Jake and Elwood’s Blues Brothers Revue | Opening Act – Speakeasy Trio
- August 24 (East Beach): Headliner – Colin James | Opening Act – Brandon Isaak
Every concert night will operate with the same schedule:
- Opening act: 7pm
- Headliner act: 8:30pm
- Concert ends: 10pm
Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal law chairs are also welcome.