White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier
The iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer.
Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Last year, the popular event drew nearly 30,000 people from across Metro Vancouver.
RELATED: The Real Reason The Famous White Rock Looks Smaller Than Your Childhood
Concerts at the Pier
This year, guests can expect a lineup of 5 shows.
They will be taking place on select Thursday nights between July and August at both East Beach and West Beach.
Concerts at the Pier Headliners 2024
- July 4: 54-40 with opening act Nadine States with Rob Montgomery (East Beach)
- July 11: Crystal Shawanda with opening act Ayotte Paxton (West Beach)
- July 25: Arrival & Gaslighter, tributes to ABBA and The Chicks (East Beach)
- August 22: Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts with opening act Star Captain Trio (East Beach)
- August 29: Night Moves and Dead Man’s Town, tributes to Bob Seger and Bruce Springsteen (West Beach)
View this post on Instagram
Event Details
When: July 4, 11, 25 & August 22, 29. Every concert night will operate with the same schedule:
- Opening act: 7pm
- Headliner act: 8:30pm
- Concert ends: 10pm
Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal law chairs are also welcome.
Where: East Beach, 15320 Marine Drive at Cypress Street & West Beach, 15300 Marine Drive, White Rock
Cost: Free
You Might Also Like