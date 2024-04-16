West Coast Wedding Show
Presented by West Coast Weddings Magazine!
Welcome to the **West Coast Wedding Show** happening at the beautiful Hilton Vancouver Metrotown on
**Sunday, May 5th, 2024** at **10:00 AM**
Join us for a day filled with inspiration, ideas, and connections to help you plan your dream wedding on the West Coast. Meet with top vendors, enjoy fashion shows, and discover the latest trends in the wedding industry. Whether you’re looking for the perfect dress, venue, or decor, this event is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your special day truly unforgettable!
Our Vendors include a wide range of wedding experts!
- Wedding Planners
- Decorators & Florists
- Photography & Videography
- Photobooths / Portrait Stations / 360 Booths
- DJs, Bands & Musicians
- Wedding Officiants
- Wedding Dresses
- Cake and Baked Goods
- Travels and Destinations
- LED Dance Floor
- Media and Printing
- Party Favors
- Wedding and Events Venues
- Makeup and Hair Artists
- Other Entertainment & DRINKS!
- and a lot more!!!
Event Details
When: Sunday, May 5th from 10am – 4pm
Where: Hilton Vancouver Metrotown
Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.