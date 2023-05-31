Step back in time and relive the golden era of gaming at the highly anticipated Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo.

Celebrating its 10th annual event, this gathering of gaming enthusiasts, artists, vendors, and musicians is set to transport attendees to a realm of pixelated adventures and nostalgic melodies.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo 2023

The event will be taking place on Saturday, June 24 to the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

There will be plenty to see, including the largest dealer hall ever, a wide selection of free-play gaming, classic computers from The Chilliwack Retro-Computing Club, mascot characters from Happyland Events, a costume contest, and much more.

The event is suitable for all ages (with free admission for kids under 10 accompanied by an adult).

What’s to expect

In addition to the event hall and free-play gaming areas there will also be a number of retro gaming tournaments. It will feature fan favorites and classics like Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Street Fighter 2, Tetris, Dr Mario, and 007 Goldeneye.

Throughout the day, retro-gaming themed tunes will be played by musical guests, including:

The geeky ska-punk band The Wavebirds

Rock performances by The Koopa Troopas and Shane Steward,

Groovy folk by Balkan Bleeps

Sci-fi synth by 20SIX Hundred

A Chipmusic showcase featuring bit.umen and Pongball

This year, panels will be presented by:

“The Immortal” John Hancock, a long-time collector and YouTuber

Improv with The Fictionals, Interactive Trivia, Chiptune

Demoscene

+ other informative and entertaining content suitable for fans of all ages and interests

There will also be a bar available for more mature gamers. You can see their full schedule online.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, in-person at Gamedeals Video Games, or at the door.