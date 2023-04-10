Are you looking for something fun and educational to do while it rains a lot in Vancouver this April? Look no further than our pleasure education workshop facilitated by sexual health educator and social-care worker Alysha Somerton on Thursday, April 13th at the Sutton Hotel in Vancouver.

This event is not your typical sex education class. Alysha approaches sexuality education from a strength-based and trauma-informed lens, recognizing that many individuals have experienced trauma or shame around their sexuality. Her goal is to provide evidence-based information that empowers individuals to make informed and healthy decisions that work for them.

The pleasure education party is all about embracing pleasure and learning how to prioritize pleasure in our lives. Alysha will cover a variety of topics, including:

💜 Seeking pleasure from all aspects of your life

💜 The basics of sexual anatomy and pleasure

💜 Mindful Masturbation

💜 Tips and tricks for more pleasurable orgasms

💜 Sexual health and safety

💜 Sex toys and other tools for enhancing pleasure using the senses

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Pleasure Education Workshop

In addition to providing information, Alysha also creates a safe and welcoming space for individuals to ask questions and share their experiences. The party is open to individuals of all genders and sexual orientations, and no prior knowledge or experience is required.

By attending the pleasure education workshop, you will not only learn practical knowledge about sexuality and pleasure, but also gain a greater understanding of yourself and your desires. You will leave feeling empowered and confident in your ability to make informed choices that prioritize your pleasure and well-being.

Don’t miss out on this unique and exciting opportunity to learn from a knowledgeable and compassionate educator. Join Alysha Somerton at the Sutton Hotel Vancouver on Thursday, April 13th for an unforgettable pleasure education party.

All attendees will receive a self love goodie bag which will include:

💜 A toy from Esmerelda ESO ES Toys with a retail value of $40.

💜 Massage oil and lubricant from Sunnyside Botanicals with a retail value of $30

💜 Personal Journal

💜 Resource Guide

💜 And more!