Vancouver Opera presents The Magic Flute

Be transported to a storybook world of fantastical creatures, delightfully imaginative costumes, starry skies and garden mazes, and some of Mozart’s most sublime, soul-stirring music.

A fairytale within a fairytale, this playful and stylized production of The Magic Flute begins at a garden party in 1791…where a performance of Magic Flute is being staged! It’s instant magical immersion for audiences, and the start of a wild journey of high drama and whimsical delight.

Armed with an enchanted instrument, Tamino rescues the kidnapped Princess Pamina, and the pair face trials, tribulations, and the wrath of Pamina’s mother, the vengeful Queen of the Night. But like any great fairytale—and this is among the greatest—light triumphs over darkness, and the young pair chart a path towards wisdom, truth, and love.

This production is a fairytale within a fairytale, immersing audiences in a magical, wild journey of high drama and whimsical delight featuring one of opera’s most famous characters, the Queen of the Night. Making her Vancouver Opera debut in this pivotal role is grammy-award winning, global sensation Audrey Luna who has graced many stages including Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera where she set the world record for singing the highest written note.

The Magic Flute weaves a captivating tale of love, courage, and enlightenment through a seamless blend of intricate music and a whimsical storyline. Diane Paulus was the Original Director of this production and Vancouverite and Artistic Director of Arts Club Theatre, Ashlie Corcoran (The Barber of Seville) is the Revival Director. Conductor Tania Miller makes her VO debut leading the Vancouver Opera Chorus, Vancouver Opera Orchestra, and the soloists in this incredibly popular and celebrated Mozart opera.

Joining Audrey Luna in their VO company debuts are Owen McCausland as Tamino and Kirsten MacKinnon as Pamina. They are joined by principal artists, Clarence Frazer (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Papageno, Neil Craighead (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Sarastro. Roger Honeywell (Die Fledermaus) as Monostatos, the Three Ladies are portrayed by Melody Courage (Stickboy), Stephanie Tritchew (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Emma Parkinson (Dead Man Walking). McKenzie Warriner (Yulanda M. Faris Young Artist Program Alumnus) as Papagena, with Micah Schroeder (Eugene Onegin) as Speaker, Alan Corbishley (La Bohème) and Martin Renner Wallace (The River of Light) as the two priests.

This production was originally produced for the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto, Ontario with Director Diane Paulus, Set & Costume Designer Myung Hee Cho, and Lighting Designer Scott Zielinski. The Magic Flute is sung in German with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stage.

The event will be taking place on 4 days

Saturday, October 21, 7:30PM

Thursday, October 26, 7:30PM

Saturday, October 28, 7:30PM

Sunday, October 29, 2:00PM

Tickets are just over $50 and can be purchased online.