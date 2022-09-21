The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is back in-cinema for its 41st edition, from September 29 to October 9, 2022, with a revamped film series and a new international film competition for emerging directors.

This year’s program features roughly 130 feature films and 100 shorts screening across seven Vancouver venues, as well as 20 other events.

All films will be presented in-cinema, with a small curated selection of titles available for streaming across British Columbia on VIFF Connect. VIFF Talks (October 2-7) and VIFF Amp (Oct. 6–9) will provide guests with the opportunity to gain unparalleled access beyond the screen, hearing from internationally acclaimed creators via panel discussion, exploring the business of music in film and beyond.

VIFF also unveils the new program Signals, presented by VIFF and DigiBC, which showcases a unique interactive exhibition that investigates the potential of creative technologies in storytelling through XR, VR, and AR. To explore the 2022 program and purchase tickets or passes, visit: viff.org.