Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2024
Vancouver Hong Kong Fair: The Largest Hong Konger Cultural Celebration in Canada is Back!
Get ready for the largest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada!
Taking place on Sunday, May 5th, the annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair hosted by HK House, returns both indoors and outdoors this year, bigger and better than ever.
Come explore the bustling Hong Konger cultural market, brimming with treasures from Hong Konger artisans and small businesses. Delight your senses with street food delights, revel in open stage performances, and connect with community groups and newcomers sharing stories and traditions.
The Fair is free and open to all! Bring a friend and come join us to embrace our Hong Konger heritage and culture. Tickets required. Get your tickets at www.vancouverhkfair.com
This year’s fair features:
- A cultural market featuring more than 68 booths by local and newcomer Hong Konger artisans, creators and small businesses, with many stalls featuring newly launched brands or creations
- Interactive cultural booths and nostalgic Hong Kong childhood games area
- Hong Kong street food stalls
- Fun self-reenactment experience areas of “villain-hitting” and “fortune-asking” traditions
- An open outdoor stage featuring local and newcomer Hong Konger artists and performers
- Facepainting and Cantonese storytelling area
- Beginners and masters mahjong area
- Immersive VR and AR experiences showcasing Hong Kong’s lost spaces and traditions
- Exhibitions by artists showcasing Hong Kong’s past, present and future
- Art pieces offering a glimpse into nostalgic Hong Kong
- The “From Hong Kong to Canada Since 1885” exhibition curated by Chinatown
- Storytelling Centre
- Community booths offering information from diaspora organizations
The fair is a welcoming space where communities can gather to support Hong Konger artisans, creators, and small businesses. Anyone interested in supporting Hong Kongers and learning more about Hong Kong is invited to join us.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024
Time: 11am – 7pm
Location: The Shipyards at North Vancouver (125 Victory Ship Way)
Website: www.vancouverhkfair.com
Cost:
- General event entry: free
- Cultural market entry: $3 – There’s a $3 entry fee for the cultural market due to capacity limitations.