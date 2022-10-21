halloween drive-in movie theatre vancouver

Halloween Drive-In Movie Theatre

There’s SO MANY festive themed events around Metro Vancouver, and now you can add a Halloween drive-in movie theatre to the list.

Fresh Air Cinema is erecting their massive 40-foot screen for some freaky flicks on October 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street.

Two movies will be screened each evening as follows:

  • First screening: 6:30 p.m. with entry opening at 5 p.m. (family-friendly session)
  • Second screening: 9:00 p.m. with entry opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are by donation and all proceeds will be donated to the Easter Seals in celebration of their 75th year.

Each film’s soundtrack will be broadcasted on FM radios. On that note, it’s important your vehicle has an FM radio or you have access to a portable one.

Munchies on site include popcorn, a snack bar as well as a food-truck.

Halloween Drive-in Movie Lineup

October 21

6:30 pm: Beetlejuice
9:00 pm: Poltergeist

October 22

6:30 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 pm: Edward Scissorhands

October 28

6:30 pm: Hocus Pocus
9:00 pm: Gremlins

October 29

6:30 pm: Ghostbusters
9:00 pm: Ghost

Vancouver Halloween Drive-In Movie Theatre

When: Evenings on October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022 – see times above

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access the site from the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)

Admission: By donation. Available for purchase online. All proceeds will be donated to the Easter Seals

 

Location

Oakridge Transit Centre development site

949 West 41st Avenue
Vancouver, BC Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    October 21

  • Time

    5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    By donation

More Info

