Vancouver Greek Summerfest

Always wanted to go to Greece? You can get a taste of the culture at the Greek Summerfest happening this summer.

Back for its 37th consecutive year, Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest runs from July 6th to July 9th and then July 13th – 16th. It’s an annual celebration of food, entertainment, and family fun.

It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more.

It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more. There will be dozens of of live entertainers on the Performance Stage, as well cultural performers.

The celebration is free to attend, and brings attracts thousands of people from across the lower mainland. Their menu offers up items such as their famous “BBQ Lamb”, “Loukoumades”, “Tyropita”, and much more.

As the Summerfest puts it, live a day the Greek way!

Location

St. Nicholas and Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church

4641 Boundary Road
Vancouver, BC V5R 2N5 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    March 26, 2024

  • Time

    11:00 am - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free entry

More Info