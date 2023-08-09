Vancouver Greek Summerfest
Always wanted to go to Greece? You can get a taste of the culture at the Greek Summerfest happening this summer.
Back for its 37th consecutive year, Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest runs from July 6th to July 9th and then July 13th – 16th. It’s an annual celebration of food, entertainment, and family fun.
The popular Vancouver Greek Summerfest is coming back and per usual it is free to attend. This exciting event spans 2 weekends and over eight days from July 6-9 and 13-16. Festivities start at 11 am and runs late into the evening.
It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more. There will be dozens of of live entertainers on the Performance Stage, as well cultural performers.
The celebration is free to attend, and brings attracts thousands of people from across the lower mainland. Their menu offers up items such as their famous “BBQ Lamb”, “Loukoumades”, “Tyropita”, and much more.
As the Summerfest puts it, live a day the Greek way!