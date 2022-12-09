Holiday Pop-Up On The Square: Free Holiday Pop-Up Market

Support

Pop-Up On The Square: Free Holiday Pop-Up Market

Holiday Pop-Up on the Square is returning to downtown on Friday, December 9 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m and Saturday, December 10 from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza.

RELATED: Robson Square Ice Rink Is Returning This Holiday Season

This is a free, two-day, family-friendly, event in the heart of Downtown Vancouver featuring more than 30 local vendors, live music, food trucks, and even an inflatable snow globe!

Special performances include the Chorus Studio – a 60-person pop choir on Saturday, Dec 10th from 7 PM – 8 PM and several other buskers throughout the weekend.

Food trucks on-site include The Praguery, Kyu Grill, and Scavenger Coffee among others.

MORE GREAT HOLIDAY EVENTS

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Vancouver Art Gallery

750 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 2H7 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    December 9

  • Time

    4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    Free admission

Login

Sign up

  • Sign up for 604 Now to save events, landmarks, and articles to your profile.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.