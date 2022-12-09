Holiday Pop-Up on the Square is returning to downtown on Friday, December 9 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m and Saturday, December 10 from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza.

This is a free, two-day, family-friendly, event in the heart of Downtown Vancouver featuring more than 30 local vendors, live music, food trucks, and even an inflatable snow globe!

Special performances include the Chorus Studio – a 60-person pop choir on Saturday, Dec 10th from 7 PM – 8 PM and several other buskers throughout the weekend.

Food trucks on-site include The Praguery, Kyu Grill, and Scavenger Coffee among others.

