Vancouver Cocktail Week 2024
In its third year, Vancouver Cocktail Week is taking over the city on March 3-10, 2024 and will be a toast to the art of the cocktail, and so much more.
It will be a destination event that celebrates the vibrant culture of food and drink in a city that is a hub of cocktail creativity, its multi-award-winning bartenders ambassadors for all that makes this such an exciting culinary community.
Choose from 40+ unforgettable cocktail experiences at Vancouver Cocktail Week: from cocktail-paired dinners to seminars, to guest shifts, and everything in between, there is an event for every cocktail lover.
VCW 2024 presented by The Alchemist Magazine will celebrate the city’s cocktail culture with eight days of events designed to appeal to industry, consumers, visitors and media alike.
You can get tickets and check out all their events here.