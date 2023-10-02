604 Now

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival 2023

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival

The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival celebrates artisanal foods and beverages, showcasing a diverse array of gourmet cheeses, cured meats, and complementary treats.

The festival offers attendees the unique opportunity to taste and explore these exquisite products, elevating their understanding of culinary craftsmanship.

With educational workshops, interactive tastings, and culinary demonstrations, the festival promises an immersive experience for all food enthusiasts. #cheeseandmeatfestival

The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4th from 3-9pm. Tickets are now on sale online.

Location

The Pipe Shop

115 Victory Ship Way
North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    November 4

  • Time

    3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $85

