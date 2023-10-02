Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival 2023
The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival celebrates artisanal foods and beverages, showcasing a diverse array of gourmet cheeses, cured meats, and complementary treats.
The festival offers attendees the unique opportunity to taste and explore these exquisite products, elevating their understanding of culinary craftsmanship.
With educational workshops, interactive tastings, and culinary demonstrations, the festival promises an immersive experience for all food enthusiasts.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4th from 3-9pm. Tickets are now on sale online.