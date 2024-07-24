Vancouver’s most popular summer event, the Celebration of Light, returns this year with an exciting lineup and the thrilling new addition of drones.

This 3 day event is the longest-running fireworks competition in the world and is owned by the volunteer-run Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

The popular annual event attracts more than 400,000 people each evening. Drawing a huge attendance at English Bay, Kitsilano Beach as well as surrounding areas that have a good view.

Vancouver Celebration of Light Fireworks 2024

This year’s free event will return on:

Saturday, July 20 featuring Portugal represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia

Wednesday, July 24 featuring Malaysia represented by Team Pyro Tact

represented by Team Pyro Tact Saturday, July 27 featuring the United Kingdom + Finale represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx

The event usually starts after sunset at about 10:00 pm and lasts for about 20-25 minutes.

Along with the fireworks, the Red Bull Air Show will return for all three thrilling nights.

The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm with an exhilarating aerobatics performance, with mind-blowing tricks, free-fall dives, high-speed maneuvers, flips, and spins that will leave you in awe.

New Drone Show

As a thrilling new addition, this year’s fireworks will also be accompanied by a drone show. It will take place at 9:50 pm, just ten minutes before the main fireworks show.

This innovative blend of technology and tradition is set to captivate audiences with a choreographed performance of lights and movement, enhancing the overall experience and setting the stage for the dazzling fireworks to follow.

A tip for those who wants to get a nice spot: Show up early in the morning to Sunset or Kits beach to reserve a seat. Enjoying a full day in the sun before ending with an amazing show which starts after sundown.