Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Featuring a Drone Show
Vancouver’s most popular summer event, the Celebration of Light, returns this year with an exciting lineup and the thrilling new addition of drones.
This 3 day event is the longest-running fireworks competition in the world and is owned by the volunteer-run Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.
The popular annual event attracts more than 400,000 people each evening. Drawing a huge attendance at English Bay, Kitsilano Beach as well as surrounding areas that have a good view.
Vancouver Celebration of Light Fireworks 2024
This year’s free event will return on:
- Saturday, July 20 featuring Portugal represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- Wednesday, July 24 featuring Malaysia represented by Team Pyro Tact
- Saturday, July 27 featuring the United Kingdom + Finale represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
The event usually starts after sunset at about 10:00 pm and lasts for about 20-25 minutes.
Along with the fireworks, the Red Bull Air Show will return for all three thrilling nights.
The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm with an exhilarating aerobatics performance, with mind-blowing tricks, free-fall dives, high-speed maneuvers, flips, and spins that will leave you in awe.
New Drone Show
As a thrilling new addition, this year’s fireworks will also be accompanied by a drone show. It will take place at 9:50 pm, just ten minutes before the main fireworks show.
This innovative blend of technology and tradition is set to captivate audiences with a choreographed performance of lights and movement, enhancing the overall experience and setting the stage for the dazzling fireworks to follow.
A tip for those who wants to get a nice spot: Show up early in the morning to Sunset or Kits beach to reserve a seat. Enjoying a full day in the sun before ending with an amazing show which starts after sundown.
