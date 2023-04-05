Vancouver’s annual 420 event is just around the corner. This year’s event will be returning to Sunset Beach after 3 years.

The protest/cannabis celebration is expected to draw in thousands of cannabis enthusiasts and advocates from all over the world.

Vancouver 420 Cannabis Festival 2023

This year’s 420 event in Vancouver is set to be the largest 4/20 protest and cannabis celebration in the world. Historically, it has attracted over 100,000 attendees and over 500 vendors every year.

It will be taking place on Thursday April 20th at Sunset Beach, from high-noon till 10 pm.

The free to attend event will allow cannabis enthusiasts to come together to celebrate, educate, and advocate for the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana.

There will be variety of activities, including live music performances, food trucks, and vendor booths showcasing everything from cannabis products to advocacy groups.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest cannabis products, network with other cannabis enthusiasts, and connect with local advocacy groups.

Controversy around the event

420 Vancouver is a controversial event due to its obvious theme. The marijuana and cannabis culture have long been contentious subjects, particularly before their legalization in Canada in 2018.

In 2023, the event will be held as a protest for Canadians to have fair and more affordable access to cannabis, now that it is legal in Canada. It is also a celebration of the cannabis community while attempting to resist government control.

In recent years, 420 Vancouver has also been a point of contention due to the harm it causes annually, and its expenses for the city. The event has caused thousands of dollars in damage to Sunset Beach. However, as the event claims to be a “protest” and not a “festival,” 420 Vancouver has managed to evade substantial expenses thus far, much to the frustration of some local taxpayers.

The event also fail to adhere to municipal bylaws, such as those prohibiting smoking in public parks.

