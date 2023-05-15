VanCity Treasure Hunt
Join us for a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. as we explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province.
Our treasure hunt will take you through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems, all while learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.
Not only will you have a blast with friends and family, but you’ll also be supporting a great cause that gives back to the indigenous community. If you find the skeleton key first, we are going to hook you up with $1000 CASH! For those of you who solve the clues later, we will have some prizes for you too!
Sign up now and help make a difference.
Please note that the skeleton key will remain in place until November so you can take all the time you want to decipher the clues. You could solve it over a weekend or take your time with friends over a few months. Find the description on how it all works on our website.