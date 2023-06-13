Too Funny Stand Up with Sophia Johnson
Too Funny Stand-Up hosted by Amber Harper-Young features talented professional and well-seasoned amateur comedians-rotating acts, every Tuesday in Vancouver’s West End at The Show Cellar at English Bay!
Sophia Johnson is our headliner on June 27th. She is an actor and comedian from New Zealand and is now based in Vancouver, BC.
An accomplished comedian and actor, you might have seen Sophia on Netflix’s, “Ash vs the Evil Dead”, “Nancy Drew” or DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” where she portrayed a bride and Zari’s boss.
She also worked for several years as a writer on New Zealand hit comedy TV show “7 days ».
Sophia performs regularly at comedy clubs throughout Canada and has performed at three New Zealand international comedy festivals, including her sell-out show, “50 minutes plus laughs”.
_____
The Show Cellar is Vancouver’s newest comedy club and event space – the entrance is through The Park Pub @ 1755 Davie Street.
The event will be held on Tuesday, June 27 and tickets are available online.