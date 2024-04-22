Get ready, TJ Fest 2024 is back and better than ever. This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Taiwanese culture, community collaboration, and, of course, mouthwatering culinary experiences. And best of all, the event is totally free to attend! Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 4th and Sunday, May 5th, from 11am – 4pm as the Tian-Jin Temple and other collaborators once again welcome visitors of all ages to this family-centric festival.

Located at 3426 Smith Ave in Burnaby, TJ Fest offers a weekend filled with entertainment, cultural experiences, children activities, and, most importantly, delicious food.

Culinary Exploration at TJ Fest

Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable journey through the flavors of Taiwan at this renowned street fair. From savory street food favorites to traditional delicacies, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Indulge in authentic Taiwanese dishes, expertly prepared by the organizer who is passionate about sharing their culinary heritage.

Vibrant Entertainment

Experience the pulse of Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage, and Greater Vancouver’s diverse ethnicities with free live performances on the center stage. Immerse yourself in the rhythms of traditional music, marvel at captivating dance performances, and witness awe-inspiring cultural displays. With entertainment options for all ages, there’s never a dull moment at TJ Fest.

Community Collaboration

TJ Fest is more than just a festival—it’s a testament to the power of community collaboration. In their 13th year, they are proud to extend their support to local nonprofits, charities, and community service providers, offering free booths and a platform for engagement. The organizers of the event believe in the power of collective effort to shape our community for the better and stands as a testament to this shared vision in addition to serving as a vital information hub for residents, service providers, businesses, talents, vendors, and government entities alike. It embodies the spirit of collaboration and underscores their commitment to building a more interconnected and inclusive community where everyone can thrive.

Exciting Prizes



As if the festivities weren’t exciting enough, attendees also have the chance to win a round trip to Asia, sponsored by China Airlines! It’s just one more reason to attend what is already a jam-packed weekend of fun, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get down to TJ Fest 2024. Experience a celebration of community, culture, and culinary delights you won’t want to miss. Check out their Instagram page to learn more.

