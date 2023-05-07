TJ Fest 2023 is just around the corner, and this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before!

The event has quietly grown to become one of Burnaby’s largest street festivals. Annually, it showcases Taiwanese culture and traditions, promoting community engagement and inclusivity.

TJ Fest 2023

This year’s two day event will be taking place on Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Tian-Jin Temple situated at 3426 Smith Ave. The best part is the event is free for everyone to attend. Parking is also free, simply follow street signage to the dedicated parking lot.

As always, the festival will feature exciting multicultural stage performances throughout the day. This is a great opportunity for participants to learn about different cultures and enjoy diverse performances, including music, dance, and martial arts.

One of the most significant changes this year is the expansion of the festival grounds to cover two street blocks and Avondale Park. This expansion will allow for more artisanal vendors in the popular community market.

The stage has also been moved onto the street to increase viewing and seating capacity. In addition, Avondale Park will also be used for free children and family activities.

New Taiwanese Food Fare Upgrades

One of the most popular features of the event is the Taiwanese Food Fare, where visitors can indulge in delicious and authentic Taiwanese cuisine. Dessert, bubble tea, and drool-worthy snack food trucks will all be on-site both days of the festival.

New this year will be Taiwanese bento boxes due to popular demand. There will also be a vegetarian option available as well.

If you’ve attended TJ Fest in the past, you’ll be happy to learn that this year’s Taiwanese Food Fare will expedite food order processing time with a new electronic ordering system. This means less waiting times!

Alongside food, attendees can also look forward to crafts and handmade products available for purchase.

Guests will also be able to support local businesses by shopping at one of the community market’s artisan booths and vendors located right on-site.

TJ Fest 2023 has partnered with Telus, RBC, Festival Burnaby, and China Airlines, who will also be present at the event.

For more local events, check out our NEW events calendar!