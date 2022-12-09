The Weirdos Holiday Market will soon be returning for its sixth annual edition — as unconventional and, yes, weird as ever — December 9-11 and 16-18.

Featuring the work of 40 artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, each of their tables will offer a bounty of unusual, intriguing, and occasionally outrageous items — including witchy wares, anatomical curiosities, unique collectibles, quirky clothing, eccentric art, magical pottery, one-of-a-kind prints, candles, books, and much more.

Plus, for the first time this year, in addition to the market’s usual weekend hours, it expands to include two Friday Night Markets for shoppers aged 19 and up, featuring many decidedly ‘R’-rated curios suited only to (slightly more) mature eyes.

Weirdos Holiday Market

Artisans this year include:

Brutally Beautiful: Photography, sculpture and jewelry by artist Amanda Bullick, who often incorporates ethically sourced bones into her work.

Dirt Spindle: Unusual but totally usable pottery pieces that have been fused with the shapes of human mouths, nipples, feet and hands.

Inner Wolf Jewelry: Ashya’s work, influenced by her Cree and Turkish ancestry, is infused with elemental components of the natural and spiritual world. Whether using antler sheds or feathers sourced from Elders, every gift from the animals is humanely sourced, honoured and respected.

Kwest Costume Art: Handmade leather masks, including “plague doctor” masks.

The Paper Nest: Stunning artworks using real wasp nests, delicately placed pearls and more, made with respect to nature.

Phresha: Artwork that explores whimsical, mystical themes, and featuring strange, magical creatures that reside in a universe parallel to ours.

Puppyteeth: Local queer artist Puppyteeth’s dark humour informs the illustrations on his internationally loved prints and cards.

Relic Lighting: Electrician Ira Grunwell’s one-of-a-kind handmade custom lighting pieces focus on incorporating salvaged and vintage material.

Ultraviolet Oddities: Deconstructed plastic dolls become recycled conversation pieces for your body and home — including wacky planters for a variety of succulents and cacti.

…plus many more!

As well as the artisan booths, shoppers will be dazzled with live entertainment by sword-swallowing master Neil E Dee and his Danger Thrill Show, photo ops with “Weird Santa” (wearing a terrifying mask by artist Puppyteeth), tarot readings by Wicked Bliss Tarot, and the award-winning Punk Rock Pastries (“Not your average bakery”) offering their awesome, often hilarious (and sometimes a little naughty) cakes, cookies and pastries.

