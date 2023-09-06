604 Now

THE THROWBACK

Introducing “The Throwback,” an extraordinary event curated by Art Rapture.

Join us on September 23rd at the iconic Ironworks building in Vancouver for a one-of-a-kind experience that pays homage to the masters of the past while celebrating the boundless creativity of today’s artists.

Immerse yourself in 3000 sqft of exquisite artwork, carefully crafted by over 15 exceptional artists who have drawn inspiration from the masterpieces that shaped art history.

From the captivating works of Andy Dixon and Ola Volo to the mesmerizing creations of Bracken Hanuse Corlett and William D. Higginson, this event showcases a diverse range of talents that will leave you awestruck.

With its unique heritage ambiance and 15 ft ceilings, the Ironworks building provides the perfect backdrop for this artistic journey. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, live music, cocktail & wine bar, and social spaces creating an unforgettable setting for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public.

Presenting sponsor: Marcon

Featuring original artwork by:

ANDY DIXON / OLA VOLO / WILLIAM D. HIGGINSON / JAY SENETCHKO / MAD DOG JONES / MICHELLE HOOGVELD / JASON DUSSAULT / BRACKEN HANUSE CORLETT / PABLO ZAMUDIO / OLGA RYBALKO / SEAN JANTZI / BENJAMIN LUMB / ADRIAN O’BRIEN / RORY DOYLE / BEN Z COOPER / MANON BIERNACKI / KARL HIPOL / ANYUTA GUSAKOVA / ANNIE ZHAI

Also featuring a special “masters collection” by

Pablo Picasso, David Hockney and Rembrandt van Rijn.

Event Details

Doors (Day): 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Curator’s Tour with Paul Becker: 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Artist Panel – Talk: 11:45 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

Doors (Night): 6:00 p.m. – late

Featuring Live Music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, The Phonograff and DJ Hubbz

$1 from every ticket is donated to ONE GIRL CAN

Tickets are $31.12+ taxes and can be purchased online.

Location

The Ironworks

235 Alexander St
Vancouver, BC V6A 1C2 + Google Map

  • Date

    September 23

  • Time

    10:00 am - 11:55 pm

  • Tickets

    $31.12

More Info