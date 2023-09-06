THE THROWBACK
Introducing “The Throwback,” an extraordinary event curated by Art Rapture.
Join us on September 23rd at the iconic Ironworks building in Vancouver for a one-of-a-kind experience that pays homage to the masters of the past while celebrating the boundless creativity of today’s artists.
Immerse yourself in 3000 sqft of exquisite artwork, carefully crafted by over 15 exceptional artists who have drawn inspiration from the masterpieces that shaped art history.
From the captivating works of Andy Dixon and Ola Volo to the mesmerizing creations of Bracken Hanuse Corlett and William D. Higginson, this event showcases a diverse range of talents that will leave you awestruck.
With its unique heritage ambiance and 15 ft ceilings, the Ironworks building provides the perfect backdrop for this artistic journey. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, live music, cocktail & wine bar, and social spaces creating an unforgettable setting for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public.
The Throwback, curated by Art Rapture.
Presenting sponsor: Marcon
Featuring original artwork by:
ANDY DIXON / OLA VOLO / WILLIAM D. HIGGINSON / JAY SENETCHKO / MAD DOG JONES / MICHELLE HOOGVELD / JASON DUSSAULT / BRACKEN HANUSE CORLETT / PABLO ZAMUDIO / OLGA RYBALKO / SEAN JANTZI / BENJAMIN LUMB / ADRIAN O’BRIEN / RORY DOYLE / BEN Z COOPER / MANON BIERNACKI / KARL HIPOL / ANYUTA GUSAKOVA / ANNIE ZHAI
Also featuring a special “masters collection” by
Pablo Picasso, David Hockney and Rembrandt van Rijn.
Event Details
Doors (Day): 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Curator’s Tour with Paul Becker: 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
Artist Panel – Talk: 11:45 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.
Doors (Night): 6:00 p.m. – late
Featuring Live Music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, The Phonograff and DJ Hubbz
$1 from every ticket is donated to ONE GIRL CAN
Tickets are $31.12+ taxes and can be purchased online.