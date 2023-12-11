The Skate Before Christmas 2023
The Skate Before Christmas will be a fun way to celebrate the holiday season while raising money for a good cause – young women battling cancer.
Organizers encourage participants to invite friends, wear their favourite holiday sweater, and come join us for a fun afternoon on the ice.
There are two different skate times you can register for (e.g., 1-2:30 pm or 3-4:30 pm).
Aside from skating, there will also be a holiday market with great vendors, yummy refreshments by donation, awesome raffle prizes, a photo booth, family friendly games, and opportunities to learn more about the mission of the She Defines Strength Foundation in the cancer community.
Tickets are $11.98 online and include skate and helmet rentals. Admission into the holiday market is free.
