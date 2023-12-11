604 Now
The Skate Before Christmas 2023

The Skate Before Christmas will be a fun way to celebrate the holiday season while raising money for a good cause – young women battling cancer.

Organizers encourage participants to invite friends, wear their favourite holiday sweater, and come join us for a fun afternoon on the ice.

There are two different skate times you can register for (e.g., 1-2:30 pm or 3-4:30 pm).

Aside from skating, there will also be a holiday market with great vendors, yummy refreshments by donation, awesome raffle prizes, a photo booth, family friendly games, and opportunities to learn more about the mission of the She Defines Strength Foundation in the cancer community.

Tickets are $11.98 online and include skate and helmet rentals. Admission into the holiday market is free.

Location

North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

10950 126A Street Surrey, BC
Surrey, BC V3V 0E5 + Google Map

  • Date

    December 16

  • Time

    1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $11.98

