The Parlour Magic Show!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
The show will be taking place on Nov 22nd, 730pm at the Park Pub in the West End. Tickets available here.
Join host Rob Teszka as he presents fantastic magicians and talented variety artists. Impossible feats of magic, juggling, mentalism, dance, circus and sideshow –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
This show is in the the Park’s Show Cellar, the West End’s premier intimate performance space, featuring improv with The Comedy Department, comedy with Too Funny Standup, and drag with What The Frock Productions!