The Parlour Magic Show!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
The show will be taking place on June 28th at 7:30pm at the Show Cellar in the Park Pub.
Join your host Rob Teszka as he presents fantastic magicians and talented variety artists. Along with impossible feats of magic, shows might feature juggling, mind-reading, yoyo-ing, tapdance–you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
You can book your tickets now on Eventbrite here.