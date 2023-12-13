The Parlour Magic Holiday Show!
NEW: 9PM SHOW ADDED!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
Dec 21st, 630pm and 9pm at the Show Cellar in Vancouver’s West End. Get tickets now before they sell out again!
Join host Rob Teszka for our annual Holiday Show on the winter solstice! Enjoy a festive assortment of fantastic magicians and talented variety artists . Impossible feats of magic, juggling, mentalism, circus, sideshow, and more –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
This show is in the the Park Pub’s Show Cellar, the West End’s premier intimate performance space, featuring improv with The Comedy Department, comedy with Too Funny Standup, and drag with What The Frock Productions!