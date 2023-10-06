The Parlour Magic Hallowe’en Show!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
The Parlour Magic Show brings its annual Hallowe’en special to the Park Pub! Join host Rob Teszka as he presents fearsome magicians and terrifying variety artists.
Don’t miss this highlight of spooky season, where there’s no way to predict what delightful terrors await! Impossible feats of magic, juggling, mentalism, glass walking, contortion –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
The show will be taking place Oct 25th at 730pm at the Park Pub in the West End. You can get your tickets here!
This show is in the the Park’s Show Cellar, the West End’s premier intimate performance space, featuring improv with The Comedy Department, comedy with Too Funny Standup, and drag with What The Frock Productions!
