604 Now

The Granville Flea – HOMECOMING Event

Granville Flea

Get ready to dive into Vancouver’s freshest fashion scene at The Granville Flea, the city’s newest hotspot for vintage streetwear and high-end fashion enthusiasts.

Hosting its HOMECOMING indoor event for three consecutive Sundays, this market promises an unmatched shopping experience.

Beyond fashion, the event offers a dynamic atmosphere filled with music, engaging games, great food and drinks.

Granville Flea
Photo: submitted by the Granville Flea

Featuring a wide selection of vendors presenting fantastic and budget-friendly choices, along with $5, $10, and $20 bins, attendees can explore a diverse range of affordable yet stylish options.

All ages are welcome to join in the excitement, but for those under 19, don’t forget to bring a guardian along for a day filled with fashion finds and fun activities!

HOMECOMING Vendors & Sponsors

November 26th:

December 3rd:

December 10th:

Granville Flea
Photo: submitted by the Granville Flea

Granville Flea – HOMECOMING

When:

  • Sunday, November 26 from 10am – 5pm
  • Sunday, December 3 from 10 am – 4:30 pm
  • Sunday, December 10 from 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Good Co. Bar Granville, 965 Granville St, Vancouver – 5 min walk from City Center/Granville Street SkyTrain stations

Cost:

  • General Admission $5.00 – Lowest ever
  • $10 – VIP ticket – Get access into the Flea before we open to the public starting at 10 am. Only 50 tickets available.
  • Children under 10 are free

Tickets are available here.

Hosted by: Josh Stevens – @vintagefindsvancity

Sound from: Table Tutors – @tabletutors

Back To Calendar

Location

Good Co. Granville

965 Granville St
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1L3 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    December 10

  • Time

    10:00 am - 5:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $5

More Info