The Granville Flea – HOMECOMING Event
Get ready to dive into Vancouver’s freshest fashion scene at The Granville Flea, the city’s newest hotspot for vintage streetwear and high-end fashion enthusiasts.
Hosting its HOMECOMING indoor event for three consecutive Sundays, this market promises an unmatched shopping experience.
Beyond fashion, the event offers a dynamic atmosphere filled with music, engaging games, great food and drinks.
Featuring a wide selection of vendors presenting fantastic and budget-friendly choices, along with $5, $10, and $20 bins, attendees can explore a diverse range of affordable yet stylish options.
All ages are welcome to join in the excitement, but for those under 19, don’t forget to bring a guardian along for a day filled with fashion finds and fun activities!
HOMECOMING Vendors & Sponsors
November 26th:
- Baldylox Thrifts @baldyloxthrifts
- RC Thrifts @rcthrifts
- Gone Again Vintage @goneagainvintage
- Got it Cheap @_gotitforcheap
- Vibe Spot Vintage @vibespot_vintage
- Yesterday’s Vintage @yesterdayssvintage
- Meesh Vintage @meeshvintage
- Variety Bin @variety.bin
- From Another @fromanother.ca
- Thrift Beasts @thriftbeasts
December 3rd:
- Baldylox Thrifts @baldyloxthrifts
- RC Thrifts @rcthrifts
- Gone Again Vintage @goneagainvintage
- Got it Cheap @_gotitforcheap
- Endless Rodeo Vintage @endlessrodeovintage
- Classique Grails @classiquegrails
- Vancouver Snkrshop @vancouversnkrshop
- Newtown Vintage @newtown.vintage
- Lys’s thrift and vintage @lyssthriftandvintage
- Avantini Shop @avantini.shop
December 10th:
- Baldylox Thrifts @baldyloxthrifts
- RC Thrifts @rcthrifts
- Gone Again Vintage @goneagainvintage
- Got it Cheap @_gotitforcheap
- Secret Attic Vintage @secretatticvtg
- Something Personal @somethingpersonal_ca
- The Gates BC @thegates.bc
- Rockies VTG @rockiesvtg
- Doomed Decade @doomeddecade
- Knockout Thrift @knockoutthrift
Granville Flea – HOMECOMING
When:
- Sunday, November 26 from 10am – 5pm
- Sunday, December 3 from 10 am – 4:30 pm
- Sunday, December 10 from 10 am – 5 pm
Where: Good Co. Bar Granville, 965 Granville St, Vancouver – 5 min walk from City Center/Granville Street SkyTrain stations
Cost:
- General Admission $5.00 – Lowest ever
- $10 – VIP ticket – Get access into the Flea before we open to the public starting at 10 am. Only 50 tickets available.
- Children under 10 are free
Tickets are available here.
Hosted by: Josh Stevens – @vintagefindsvancity
Sound from: Table Tutors – @tabletutors
