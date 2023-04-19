The Four Seasons: Recomposed
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as you’ve NEVER heard them before!
VSO Concertmaster Nicholas Wright leads the VSO School of Music’s signature string orchestra Sinfonietta, as well as special guest artists, in a performance of Max Richter’s bold 2012 re-imagining of one of classical music’s most ICONIC works – The Four Seasons.
Tickets are available here for under $20.
“I fell in love with Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons when I was very young. It was one of the few classical records my parents owned and I listened to it constantly. I would line the needle up, wait for the crackle, and sit back as the music flowed magically into the room…. It’s a gateway into the classical music universe. I felt that I had discovered a secret, beautiful world.” – Max Richter
The Four Seasons: Recomposed concludes a program that celebrates the sonorous power of string music, with Wojciech Kilar’s mezmerizing Orawa (1986) and a pair of 18th Century Sammartini symphonies. Discover a fresh perspective on ancient virtuosity, and luxuriate in the sound of the country’s most talented young musicians performing alongside master professionals of the VSO.